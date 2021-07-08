Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning

Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - LinkDoc Technology is pulling its U.S. initial public offering read more . It's easy to see why the medical data firm might be exactly the kind of local startup Chinese regulators don't want to go public in the United States. But others that hold less sensitive information, like fitness app Keep and podcasting platform Ximalaya, have also given up on a U.S. float, according to the Financial Times. Beijing’s new sweeping mandate to intensify scrutiny of overseas IPOs puts many more at risk .

It began last week when the Cyberspace Administration of China said it was investigating Didi Global (DIDI.N) just days after the ride-hailing giant went public on the New York Stock Exchange read more . LinkDoc, which was slated to price its IPO on Thursday for a listing on the Nasdaq, now has second thoughts, according to Reuters.

That puts ByteDance and other companies mulling going public in a tough spot. Reuters reported earlier this year that the TikTok owner was considering a mammoth listing in New York or Hong Kong read more . The United States can be crossed off that list now. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality read more

Green debt issuers getting an easy ride read more

Knorr Bremse pays dearly for rash M&A read more

Chinese property portal gets pricey paint job read more

Fitness IPO gives SPACs a work over read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez