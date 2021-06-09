Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification

A salesperson arranges 24K gold bracelets for Chinese weddings at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong, China December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong-listed Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929.HK) is regaining some sparkle. And it’s nothing to do with why the $19 billion jeweller’s profit jumped 108% for the year ended March: a one-off rent concession, unrealised gains on gold loans, and a helping hand from foreign-exchange rates.

Instead, it’s because the company’s mainland-focused strategy appears to have paid off. Although the seller of precious gems believes the domestic market in Hong Kong and Macau has bottomed out, it still closed five points of sales in the financial hub in the past fiscal year, including in the highly frequented Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay shopping districts.

Whether tourists return to Hong Kong and Macau in droves won’t matter much either way. Mainland China accounted for 85% of revenue in the year to the end of March. Chow Tai Fook now trades at some 25 times forward earnings, more than double rivals Luk Fook (0590.HK) and Chow Sang Sang (0116.HK). That’s some superior bling of its own. (By Sharon Lam)

