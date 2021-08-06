Chinese media’s social mania maddens markets

The front page of the Communist Party's flagship newspaper the People's Daily (C) and other newspapers are seen one day after the unveiling of the new Politburo Standing Committee in Beijing, China, in this photo illustration taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Illustration - RC1D5E511FD0

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s possible to read too much into Chinese state media jeremiads. Recent articles warning of social ills caused by high liquor prices, video-game addiction and e-cigarettes, to name a few, have wiped billions off index heavyweights like Tencent (0700.HK). Yet government columnists are unreliable policy prophets.

Traders are jumpy after Beijing announced in late July it would convert online tutoring companies, many listed in New York, to non-profit status. After law professor Henry Gao pointed out on Twitter that President Xi Jinping had called for something like this in 2018, Wall Street leaped to review Xi’s speeches to see what other industries he has it in for. Unfortunately Xi’s economic utterances can be cryptic. In 2017, for example, he said that “houses are for living in, not speculation.” That could mean he has something very mild, or very severe, ultimately in mind for real estate.

It’s still harder to filter op-eds. Even in government publications, many columns reflect personal opinions. Others can be attempts to manipulate markets, or reflect factional squabbles. Some commentary is best shorted, as in 2015 when Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily suggested already-blistering stock prices were just the beginning of a structural bull market. Before that a series of reports predicting the imminent roll-out of an “international board” for foreign listings produced repeated sell-offs; retail traders assumed it would cannibalise capital from Chinese stocks. Nothing came of these stories, and some angry traders accused editors of publishing fake news to provoke a panic, then buying shares on the cheap.

State finger-wagging tends to do more damage to share prices than balance sheets. The official broadcaster's attack on Starbucks (SBUX.O) for price gouging in 2013 bounced off. Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS), the largest listed company in China, has long been hectored by state media for various sins; shares are down 15% this year. Yet harsh words have barely dented its profitability. If calls for price caps on alcohol prove to be hot air, the $330 billion company could rebound. Ditto for milk powder and fertiliser companies, also recently targeted.

Bottom-fishing traders are already putting out their lines. It’s more important than ever to read what government newspapers are saying, but what they publish is anything but gospel.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Investors sold shares in Chinese liquor and e-cigarette companies on Aug. 5 after government-owned newspapers published reports criticising those industries.

- Similar comments about the video-game industry wiped as much 11% off shares in Hong Kong-listed Tencent on Aug. 3, and also pushed down prices of peers.

