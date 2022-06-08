HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Theatregoers are demanding a rewrite of China’s cinema script. Lockdowns pushed movie ticket sales to a 10-year low during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend. While the country overtook the United States in 2020 to become the world’s largest theatre market, that outperformance was only relative. In absolute terms, the market is throwing rotten tomatoes at the Chinese silver screen.

The country is still energetically adding new theatres – a statistic that used to excite Hollywood bigwigs seeking more venues for big-screen blockbusters. The question is whether China’s citizens will return to fill the seats. The current deep slump will be temporary. But future growth could be limited; Beijing’s gospel of hysterical Covid-19 hygiene might inadvertently prompt viewers to stay out of cinemas for a generation.

It’s worth remembering that life in Chinese cities was mostly normal in 2021, yet theatregoers remained conservative. Last year’s sales were 26% lower than 2019, and 2022 is sure to be much worse. Similarly, domestic cinema and movie companies like Huayi Tencent Entertainment (0419.HK) and Wanda Film (002739.SZ) were stock market dogs before the pandemic hit. Hong Kong-listed IMAX China (1970.HK), which peaked at HK$60 per share in 2015, has fallen to HK$9.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hollywood, which has consistently groveled to the Chinese Communist Party in hopes of greater market access and less onerous revenue sharing requirements, may be finally losing patience. A 2019 trailer of “Top Gun: Maverick”, for example, edited out the Taiwanese flag patch from Tom Cruises’ iconic pilot jacket from the first film. But in the final version, Paramount Pictures Studio slapped the patch back on, probably dooming any chances of securing a Chinese release. Executives may not care. After all, the sequel could be the first Tom Cruise vehicle to earn over $1 billion, and it will hit that number without China’s help. Worse than a tragedy, the country’s once-exciting theatre plot is starting to bore investors in the audience.

Chinese studios and theatre chains have underperformed for years

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Cinema box office sales in China during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend that began on June 2 hit a 10-year low, domestic entertainment website Maoyan reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.