Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers

2 minute read

Employees work on a production line manufacturing metal parts for furniture at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

The People’s Republic has an unusual inflation problem. A commodities rally exacerbated by domestic speculators pumped up the producer price index by a whopping 9% in May read more , the fastest gain since 2008. Consumer inflation, on the other hand, rose a tepid 1.3%. Companies appear unable to pass higher costs onto their customers.

The surge is a partial by-product of Beijing’s pandemic package, which relied on its standard playbook focused more on credit-fuelled infrastructure investment than transfers to consumers. Excess liquidity has flowed into real estate, pumping up demand for steel and glass; increased energy use has pushed up thermal coal prices. Higher interest rates might help, but hiking them would be extremely risky given factory output and retail sales both slowed in April.

Administrative measures against property and commodity speculation have had limited effect. For now, PPI will keep deducting from China Inc’s bottom line. (By Pete Sweeney)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification read more

FBI phone hack is a VC dream come true read more

Warren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich read more

About You fits its $5 bln IPO valuation read more

Big Tobacco is ramping up its transition read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 8:25 AM UTCChina’s Evergrande headache turns into a migraine

Deleveraging Evergrande (3333.HK) is turning into a real migraine. Chinese watchdogs want lenders to stress-test their exposure to the developer, Bloomberg reports. In focus is troubled Shengjing Bank (2066.HK), but larger institutions are involved too.

BreakingviewsFerrari picks new driver for tech era
BreakingviewsBBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s banks
BreakingviewsChinese producer price pop pains policymakers
BreakingviewsIcelandic bank’s rebirth is reassuringly prudent

Icelandic banking has an ominous history. The North Atlantic country’s three largest lenders, Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir, more than doubled their assets in 2004, and again in 2005, only to fail simultaneously in 2008. Íslandsbanki, a state-owned group constructed from the wreckage of Glitnir, is asking for rehabilitation with an initial public offering that values it at $1.2 billion. It’s reassuringly prudent – and cheap.