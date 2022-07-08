HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese stimulus package is getting sweeter by the day. Local governments may be able to sell another $220 billion of bonds to help fill an estimated $1 trillion funding gap. Infrastructure outlays have been restrained so far, however, as officials worry wasteful investments will hurt their careers. Getting them to spend means reducing punishment for bad choices.

Officials have been under the gun to accelerate the issuance of these so-called local government special bonds, the main instrument for financing infrastructure projects that Beijing hopes will help revive the economy. With 1.9 trillion yuan-worth ($283 billion) sold last month, this year’s quota is mostly used up. Sources told Reuters that China is now prepared to tap into some of the 2023 quota – worth 1.5 trillion yuan per Bloomberg read more .

State-owned commercial banks will be directed to buy the bonds; with so little to invest in so far this year, that may even be welcome. But spending the funds is the bigger headache. Tighter central control over approving projects and tougher punishment on reckless spending explain why infrastructure investment has persistently underwhelmed. It grew just 0.4% last year even as special bond issuance hit 3.6 trillion yuan, similar to this year’s budget. In December, Beijing also front-loaded nearly 1.5 trillion yuan of this year’s special bonds to spur development, but infrastructure investment growth just reached 6.7% in the following five months, missing rosier forecasts.

Government special bonds, by nature, are subject to more scrutiny than bank loans and other shadow financing that fueled China’s post-financial crisis infrastructure boom. Worried by a wall of hidden debt, government-related projects are subject to much stricter reviews by the National Development and Reform Commission and other regulators. Local officials are held responsible for creating a mess out of vanity projects even after leaving their post or retiring. This year at least 43 executives at government-affiliated investment companies have been investigated for financial risk and corruption, per Chinese media.

Local finances are already extremely distressed. Revenue from land sales is forecast to drop 20% this year due to a property market slowdown, per Guosheng Securities analysts. The arrival of a new Omicron variant probably portends more lockdowns under Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, sapping the economy further. For stimulus to help hit the 5.5% annual GDP target, morale as well as funding needs a boost.

China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of 2022, which would be brought forward from next year’s quota, Bloomberg reported on July 7 citing unnamed sources.

China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy, Reuters reported citing anonymous sources.

