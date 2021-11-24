Chinese Tesla-wannabe flaunts speed and control

An Xpeng P5 electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-car maker Xpeng (9868.HK) is showing off some impressive financial roadworthiness. It tripled sales to 25,666 units in the three months to the end of September, compared to a year earlier. That revved up revenue by 187%, despite supply-chain snarls. That’s impressive, but so are the figures further down the release on Tuesday.

The company run by He Xiaopeng boosted the top line without a commensurate acceleration in general expenses, which rose less than 30%. Rival Nio’s (NIO.N) spending on admin and the like almost doubled in the quarter to fuel its 117% sales growth, despite cost controls. At the same time, Xpeng is keeping the pedal to the metal for research and development, splurging twice as much as last year. That supports a commitment to staying ahead in autonomous driving. read more

Even after a more than 8% jump on the results, its shares trade at 4.2 times forecast sales, cheaper than Nio and Li Auto (2015.HK), according to Refinitiv. Investors could be in for a fun ride. (By Katrina Hamlin)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

London SPAC party starts on more sober note read more

JPMorgan grows its market share in risky direction read more

Physical retailers strike back at online mob read more

Cevian poops Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen party read more

Eni IPO offers test case for oil transition plans read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum