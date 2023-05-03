













HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese travellers are opening their suitcases again, but not their wallets. More than 240 million people are visiting mainly domestic spots like Shanghai and Hong Kong during the almost week-long Labour Day festivities. It's slightly more than pre-Covid levels, but spending is lower as many find cheaper ways to have fun.

This year's May holiday, which began on Saturday, marks the country's first post-pandemic travel season without restrictions. Amid a shortage of international flights, popular Chinese destinations have benefited from record crowds. Some 100,000 visitors a day poured into the gambling hub of Macau over the weekend while tickets to Beijing's Badaling Great Wall and Shanghai Disney have sold out. Domestic travel bookings during the holiday surged eightfold from a year earlier, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to online travel agency Trip.com (9961.HK).

The return of Chinese holiday-goers should be a huge relief at home and abroad. Before the pandemic, domestic tourism contributed a whopping 11% of GDP and 10% of national employment, according to Fitch. Overseas, travellers from the People's Republic spent $255 billion, or 17% of global outbound travel expenditure, per 2019 data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Any optimism, however, looks premature. Domestic tourism revenue is forecast to be just 83% of 2019 levels, at 120 billion yuan ($17.4 billion), according to official estimates, suggesting consumers are opting for lower-cost trips. A little-known city in coastal Shandong province, Zibo, for instance, boasted the country's highest hotel room occupancy rates during the Labour Day holiday, Bloomberg reported, and went viral on Chinese social media thanks to its barbecue skewer meals.

Meanwhile, overseas travel is suffering. The number of people heading from mainland China to traditionally popular Asian hotspots such as Thailand, Japan and South Korea, is low. Scheduled international departures from China last month were just over a third of April 2019 flights, according to data from Cirium. The country's Big 3 carriers - Air China (601111.SS), China Southern (600029.SS), and China Eastern (600115.SS) - are grappling with high oil prices, a weak yuan and geopolitical tensions. Even if foreign travel picks up, spending may not.

All this bodes ill for the economy's already weak consumption recovery. Luxury purchases and basic needs are tracking well, but mid- and large-sized discretionary items like smartphones and cars have disappointed. For now, cheap barbecue skewers will keep ticking the right boxes for China’s tourists.

CONTEXT NEWS

More than 240 million people will travel during China’s five-day Labour Day holiday which began on April 29, according to official estimates reported by state media CCTV, around 104% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Bookings for domestic trips rose more than 700% year-on-year, according to online travel agency Trip.com.

Overseas travel for the holiday remains constrained, in part due to a shortage of international flights. Bookings for foreign destinations are at 50% of pre-Covid capacity, Reuters reported on April 28, citing travel data firm ForwardKeys.

The May holiday is shorter than the Lunar New Year and October Golden Week holidays but is still one of China's busiest travel seasons.

