Chinese vaping IPO reeks of desperation

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Chinese vaping company may have picked the worst possible time to list. Shenzhen IVPS Technology, which makes Smok devices, is eyeing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise up to $1 billion as early as next year, according to a Bloomberg report. It will be a feat to arouse investor interest in the current environment, however. Beijing’s crackdown on consumer sectors it doesn’t like has hammered shares ranging from after-school tutors to video games. Electronic cigarettes are a particular target.

In March, regulators proposed draft rules to regulate e-cigarette products similarly to that of the traditional cigarette industry; earlier this month, shares in related companies fell read more after state media reported that minors had figured out loopholes in bans on e-cigarette sales. Shares of peer Rlx Technology (RLX.N), which said last week it eked out a mere 6% quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue, are down some 80% in the past six months. But there is still one good reason to list now: Shenzhen IVPS Technology must really need the money. (By Sharon Lam)

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin