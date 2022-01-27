Chip deal reveals Germany’s wafer-thin credibility
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany is taking a passive-aggressive approach to overseas takeovers. It’s a year since Taiwan’s GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) offered to buy German silicon wafer maker Siltronic for about 4.4 billion euros in cash read more . Yet the economy ministry in Berlin is still reviewing the bid. If it does not give the thumbs up by Jan. 31, the transaction will collapse. Shareholders aren’t holding out much hope: Siltronic shares were trading at 115 euros on Thursday afternoon, far below the 145 euro offer price.
It’s understandable that Germany wants to safeguard manufacturing capacity of wafers, a key component of semiconductors, amid a global shortage of silicon chips. The authorities could demand remedies such as a veto over future changes of ownership. What’s surprising, however, is the apparent radio silence. GlobalWafers boss Doris Hsu says she has not been able to discuss the acquisition with the government recently. The lack of clarity will discourage foreign firms from investing in the country in the future. (By Karen Kwok)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
UK gets tough with Guy Hands, 25 years late read more
Diageo enjoys cocktail of rising sales and profit read more
TCI’s railroading tactics read more
Bloomsbury reaps rewards of author-based ESG read more
GE’s Larry Culp learns to say “no” read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.