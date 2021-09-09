Breakingviews
Christine Lagarde channels Margaret Thatcher
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that she will moderate the pace at which she buys bonds for an emergency pandemic-era purchase programme, known as PEPP. But in a reference to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who famously said the lady wasn’t for turning, the Frenchwoman insisted: “The lady isn’t tapering” read more . In one sense the ECB boss is right. The central bank has been buying around 80 billion euros of debt each month under PEPP during the past two quarters, but as that was an increase from the start of the year, it’s not scaling back purchases in the same way as its Canadian counterpart.
The tough decision on whether to embark on a proper tapering will come before the end of the year. Lagarde will then find it harder to build the sort of consensus on which she prides herself. Another well-known British political saying may prove useful: Standing in the middle of the road is dangerous, as you risk getting knocked down by traffic from both sides. (By Swaha Pattanaik)
