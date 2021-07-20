Cigar exit is next strike in Swedish Match revamp

A spectator smokes a cigar in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nicotine pouch maker Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) can burn brighter still. The bulk of the $14 billion company comes from smoke-free products, which helps it trade at a chunky premium to Big Tobacco. The catch is that competition is getting fiercer. Selling its cigar business could keep Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren running ahead.

Swedish Match made almost 3 billion Swedish crowns ($339 million) of its 4.5 billion crowns revenue last quarter from smoke-free products like nicotine pouches and snus, a kind of oral tobacco. These lines are considered less harmful than burning tobacco because they expose consumers to lower levels of toxic chemicals and don’t cause lung cancer.

The Stockholm-listed group is also growing more quickly than rivals. Quarterly revenue grew 9% year-on-year in the three months to June, it said on Tuesday. By contrast, Philip Morris International’s (PM.N) net sales grew just 6% in the first quarter. That helps explain why Swedish Match’s shares are valued at 20 times forward earnings, according to Refinitiv, a 27% premium to PMI and more than double Altria’s (MO.N) multiple.

Dahlgren, however, won’t always breathe this easy. Earlier this year, Philip Morris committed to getting smoke-free products, such as its IQOS tobacco-heating stick, to account for more than half of its revenue by 2025. It acquired Danish group AG Snus Aktieselskab earlier this year, and this month snapped up Fertin Pharma, which makes nicotine pouches. As sales volumes of ordinary cigarettes decline, Big Tobacco will pile into the healthier alternatives that Swedish Match peddles. Its market share in the United States declined almost 14 percentage points in the second quarter compared to a year earlier to 64%, it said on Tuesday.

One option is for Dahlgren to get healthier still. Sales of cigars, like White Owl and Game, accounted for a quarter of turnover last year. JPMorgan analysts value that unit at 8 times 2022 EBITDA of around 2 billion crowns ($230 million). That’s roughly $1.8 billion which could be reinvested in marketing or doled out to investors. It could also endear the Stockholm-based group to more environmental, social and governance-conscious investors, boosting its valuation. Swedish Match aspires to be viewed as a consumer goods company rather than a wheezy tobacco one. Kicking its stogie habit will help it get there.

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Swedish Match’s sales rose 9% year-on-year to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($518 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with company supplied analyst estimates, the nicotine pouch maker said on July 20.

- The group reported a 15% rise in operating profit to almost 2 billion crowns, slightly higher than the 1.9 billion crowns expected by analysts.

- Swedish Match shares were down 1% at 74 crowns at 0800 GMT on July 20.

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok