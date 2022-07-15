NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Citigroup’s shares rose more than 10% after its second-quarter earnings on Friday – a consolation for investors in the worst-performing big U.S. bank stock over the past year. Earnings of $4.5 billion handily beat analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv. The uptick may be more than fleeting.

The bank run by Jane Fraser is benefiting from what it does and doesn’t do read more . It generated a 31% increase in fixed-income trading, which beat JPMorgan’s 15%. It helps that Citi is more focused than peers on helping companies rather than hedge funds and institutional investors. Revenue from helping companies with their global trade increased by one-third. Falling merger and underwriting fees were a relatively minor problem compared to rivals.

There are other headwinds. Fraser is trying to whittle Citi down, but that’s happening slowly. A sale of its Mexican business is mired in local politics. Misconduct remains a risk, with the bank negotiating potential fines over failing to monitor employees’ use of messaging apps. Whether Fraser can change that culture remains to be seen, but at least she’s changing the numbers. (By John Foley)

