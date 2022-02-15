NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jane Fraser’s $22.5 million package for running Citigroup (C.N) embodies a Wall Street pay gap. Not the one that runs along gender lines – though Fraser does get a third less than her male peers. Rather, Citi typifies the habit of paying bosses of high-performing banks much more than poorly performing ones. That’s less sensible than it sounds.

To any normal human, Fraser makes out like a bandit, getting 350 times more than the average New York City household. But on Wall Street, she is a poor cousin. Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) James Gorman read more and Goldman Sachs’s (GS.N) David Solomon were paid $35 million each for their work last year. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon read more and Bank of America’s (BAC.N) Brian Moynihan were a whisker behind, at $34.5 million and $32 million, respectively. In a chef’s kiss of pay excess, Dimon and Solomon each got retention bonuses of around $50 million.

On the surface, Citi’s performance explains the difference. It’s the only big U.S. bank stock that fell between Feb. 26, when Fraser took over, and the year end. Morgan Stanley shares were up around 25% over the same time. Citi’s closest peer is JPMorgan, whose share return isn’t meaningfully different. But Fraser’s firm is less efficient, slower-growing and earns a lower return on equity. JPMorgan trades at 1.8 times its book value; Citi’s valuation is less than half that.

Shareholders don’t want to see an executive strike gold when they have not, and investor advisers like Institutional Shareholder Services tend to oppose pay packages out of line with stock returns. But Fraser starts off on the back foot, thanks to years of value destruction under predecessor Mike Corbat. She has started to dismantle Citi’s decades-old sprawl, selling off retail banking divisions in Asia and Europe, and putting its Mexican arm on the auction block , but those massive changes will take a while to pay off.

Incentives matter too. If a company isn’t doing well, its board – and investors – should want the best person to clean it up. Besides, since the bulk of a CEO’s pay package is drip-fed to them in shares over several years, and linked to financial targets, what Fraser eventually takes home depends on how she performs. If those targets are tough, setting pay in line with peers is therefore less like rewarding failure, and more like incentivizing competition. Far better than ending up as a troubled bank with a demotivated leader.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Citigroup’s board awarded Chief Executive Jane Fraser $22.5 million for running the U.S. bank in 2021, according to a filing on Feb. 14. Fraser’s compensation includes a $1.3 million cash salary, plus $6.4 million as a cash bonus and $14.8 million in shares payable over several years, with some of those linked to financial targets.

- Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley’s boards each awarded their chief executives, David Solomon and James Gorman, $35 million in cash and shares, while JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon’s package for the year totals $34.5 million. Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan is in line for $32 million.

- Fraser officially took over at Citi on Feb. 26, replacing Mike Corbat, who earned $23 million in his final full year. Fraser has since set about selling Citi’s retail banking businesses outside the United States, including its Mexican franchise, Citibanamex.

