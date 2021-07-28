Citizens provides U.S. bank merger template

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden has asked competition enforcers to look skeptically at bank combinations , fearing branch closures and other consequences. But Citizens Financial’s (CFG.N) deal to buy Investors Bancorp (ISBC.O) for $3.5 billion, unveiled on Wednesday read more , makes a persuasive case.

On paper, it’s a textbook example. Following Citizens boss Bruce Van Saun’s agreement to purchase East Coast branches from HSBC (HSBA.L), read more , the latest deal fills in the company’s network rather than overlapping too much. Synergies are projected at a surprisingly standard 30% of the smaller lender’s cost base. A modest premium for Investors’ owners, mostly in stock, means the deal also looks financially promising for the $19 billion Citizens.

Biden’s concerns notwithstanding, America’s largest banks are so big that nearly 5,000 smaller lenders need to merge to compete. Citizens plus Investors would have around $214 billion of assets. While that would make it a top-10 U.S. national bank, on Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data, JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) would both still be more than 10 times larger. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Covid boost offers GSK’s Walmsley Elliott relief read more

Man Group looks cheap read more

BHP falls into cash-burning Ring of Fire read more

Dueling grill makers serve their IPOs rare read more

Singapore’s GIC looks for lab rat liquidity read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez