A woman uses a hat to shield her face from the sun in Trafalgar Square during the hot weather in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In “The Ministry for the Future”, author Kim Stanley Robinson imagined a scenario in which the developed world responds with a shrug to a savage heatwave that kills 20 million people in India. The problem is that the tragedy is out of westerners’ sight and mind. In that sense, this week’s record developed-world temperatures may help.

Whenever oil prices spike, commodity sages trot out the mantra that high prices are the best cure for high prices. They incentivise lower consumption and the financing of more supply, which makes prices fall. The equivalent climate change commodity in short supply is meaningful action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Since November’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, the momentum for governments and companies to nearly halve GHG emissions by 2030 and cut them completely by 2050 has stalled. Senator Joe Manchin is holding up President Joe Biden’s Climate Bill, and the Ukraine war has focused political attention on energy security and cost, with decarbonisation a distant third. Despite the Glasgow Climate Pact requiring governments to submit tougher 2030 targets, no major emitter has.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Finance has noticed. Some banks have advocated a go-slow on their own 2030 plans. Asset managers who have shunned carbon emitters have squealed as oil prices almost doubled and European gas prices more than quadrupled in a year. In the second quarter, European Union environmental, social and governance equity funds saw investors withdraw money for the first time in over five years, Bank of America says.

Two days of UK temperatures loitering around 40 degrees Celsius, a record, plus similar searing heat in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will not immediately stop the rot. But it will focus minds. Besides the loss of life, scorching temperatures disrupt the economy and lead to damaging fires. Heatwave-induced annual GDP losses in Europe were 0.2% between 1981 and 2010, but future projections could see that increase fivefold, according to a European Commission paper.

At COP26, India and China insisted the quid pro quo for tougher 2030 targets was that developed-world countries historically responsible for warming should massively scale up public and private capital flows to help developing states decarbonise. The West has long failed to meet its pledge to send $100 billion annually, and what’s needed is more like $1 trillion. This will only happen if western voters give their governments political backing to write the cheque. Heatwaves close to home may prod them into action, and help limit even hotter temperatures in future.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The United Kingdom’s Met Office said on July 19 that a new provisional record temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) had been recorded in Coningsby, in central England, with 34 sites across the country experiencing temperatures in excess of the previous high of 38.7 degrees Celsius (101.7 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in 2019.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.