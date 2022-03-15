Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

The climate revolution is underhyped

By
1 minute read

A person holds a placard as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kleiner Perkins Chair John Doerr outlines in his new book a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As an early backer of Amazon and Alphabet, he also explains how saving the planet is a business opportunity akin to the internet in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters