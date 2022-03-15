NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kleiner Perkins Chair John Doerr outlines in his new book a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As an early backer of Amazon and Alphabet, he also explains how saving the planet is a business opportunity akin to the internet in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Editing by Pranav Kiran