Clouds disperse over Big Tech’s gaming gamble
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cloud gaming is the future – and it always will be. So joke the purists, who doubt the feasibility of streaming computer games onto users’ devices, dispensing with the need for hardware like Microsoft’s $500 Xbox read more .
Facebook (FB.O) and Ubisoft Entertainment (UBIP.PA) are hoping to prove them wrong. The social network announced on Thursday it’s bringing the $9 billion French developer’s mobile titles – including “Assassin’s Creed Rebellion” – to its 1.5 million monthly gaming users. Ubisoft could do with a boost: just 8% of its 2.2 billion euros of revenue came from mobile games in its latest financial year, and its sagging share price could make it a takeover target read more .
Cloud enthusiasts were left in the rain last year, as gamers stuck at home flocked to the Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation 5. But as players get back on the road and broadband technology improves, cloud gaming may yet have its day in the sun. (By Oliver Taslic)
