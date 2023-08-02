MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s largest maker of Coca-Cola bottles is growing bigger. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) , (CCEPC.L) said on Wednesday it was buying, along with conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV.PS), a Philippines-based peer for $1.8 billion, further expanding its might in the realm of soft drink packaging. Pouncing on Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, which Coca-Cola (KO.N) itself is selling, is a no-brainer. The $267 billion U.S. drink maker run by James Quincey is offloading its bottling manufacturing around the world to concentrate on its ubiquitous products. That offers an opportunity for CCEP, born in 2016 out of three European bottlers, to grow through acquisitions.

Financially the deal makes sense. At just over 1 times 2022 sales, the price tag looks cheap compared to CCEP’s own nearly 2 times multiple. True, the target’s pre-tax profit margin was just 5%, half that of the $29 billion buyer, but CEO Damian Gammell can likely improve profitability by cutting procurement costs and running the business more efficiently. With 10.5% revenue growth in the first six months of 2023, CCEP’s bottling business is growing faster than expected as consumers defy rising inflation to indulge in small treats.

For investors, the long-term question is whether the business can continue to thrive in the face of a growing backlash against pollution and sugary drinks. An upcoming global treaty on plastic could impose restrictions on virgin polymers, making packaging more expensive. Sugar taxes are becoming more common as obesity rises. As CCEP grows, so are its challenges. (By Lisa Jucca)

