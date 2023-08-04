A smartphone with displayed Coinbase logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coinbase Global (COIN.O) just showed its hand in a dangerous game. The cryptocurrency exchange on Thursday reported a 12% decline in quarterly revenue, a sign of tough times in its primary business of earning fees from customer trades, but for the first time it generated more money from other services. These include staking, which allows customers to pledge their coins to help validate transactions on the blockchain in exchange for more tokens.

Because trading activity is notoriously volatile, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong is sensibly seeking new lines of business. Lower volume dragged down revenue from buying and selling currencies to $327 million in the latest three-month stretch, half as much as a year earlier. Staking, meanwhile, nearly doubled its proportion of the $21 billion company’s top line, to 13%.

The expansion could be short-lived, however. Ten U.S. states have joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in saying the staking program violates securities laws. Last month, Coinbase banned the practice in four of them, including California and New Jersey. Armstrong told investors it didn’t affect the most recent results, but that could quickly change. After a 170% rise in the company’s share price this year, the legal limbo raises the stakes in a more worrisome way. (By Anita Ramaswamy)

