













LONDON, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Valuations of offices and shopping malls are under threat as rising interest rates ratchet up the cost of buying real estate. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how inflation and remote working could make the crisis far worse than 2008.

