Commercial property pain is only just beginning: podcast

By
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck holds official opening in Manhattan in New York
A man stands on one of the floors of the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck in midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Valuations of offices and shopping malls are under threat as rising interest rates ratchet up the cost of buying real estate. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how inflation and remote working could make the crisis far worse than 2008.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Read Next