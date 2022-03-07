Company bosses are losing the ignorance excuse
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wants to go after more individuals for white-collar crimes. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is worried for its corporate clients. The boardroom-friendly law firm said in a memo on Friday, a day after Garland gave a speech on the topic: “If ever there were a time for companies to examine their compliance regimes, this is it.”
Top bosses often escape legal trouble, even when the companies they run pay big penalties. Garland thinks that undermines people's trust in the rule of law. Outlining a shift in how the Department of Justice allocates resources, the AG said he planned to change that, even though it's harder to get individual convictions than settlements with corporations. Wachtell’s memo suggests the firm believes Garland means business.
A defense for those at the top has long been that they didn't know about the misdeeds of rogue actors among their employees and therefore can't be held accountable. Wachtell is now telling CEOs that ignorance isn’t bliss and they need to clean up their corporate acts. For shareholders and regular citizens alike, it’s a long-needed change. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Rusal rejig is rehabilitation long shot
Argentina and the IMF: Hope trumps experience read more
Where are the oligarchs’ yachts? read more
Grab’s slowdown is where rubber hits road read more
Snowflake’s no snowflake read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.