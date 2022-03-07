U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to the press at the Justice Department after all three defendants were found guilty of federal hate crimes for murder of a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbrey in Washington, DC, U.S., February 22, 2022. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS/

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wants to go after more individuals for white-collar crimes. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is worried for its corporate clients. The boardroom-friendly law firm said in a memo on Friday, a day after Garland gave a speech on the topic: “If ever there were a time for companies to examine their compliance regimes, this is it.”

Top bosses often escape legal trouble, even when the companies they run pay big penalties. Garland thinks that undermines people's trust in the rule of law. Outlining a shift in how the Department of Justice allocates resources, the AG said he planned to change that, even though it's harder to get individual convictions than settlements with corporations. Wachtell’s memo suggests the firm believes Garland means business.

A defense for those at the top has long been that they didn't know about the misdeeds of rogue actors among their employees and therefore can't be held accountable. Wachtell is now telling CEOs that ignorance isn’t bliss and they need to clean up their corporate acts. For shareholders and regular citizens alike, it’s a long-needed change. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Editing by Richard Beales and Pranav Kiran