LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Continental (CONG.DE), which recently hived off its engine unit, is now considering a four-way breakup, Manager Magazin reckons. The split, which would divide the Hanover-based group into automotive, autonomous driving, tyres and industrial units, could see its equity valued at 40 billion euros to 45 billion euros. That’s up from the current 18 billion euros, according to the report, and would mean its valuation jumping from 0.6 times 2020 sales to 1.5 times.

That might seem bold. But Continental’s tyres and industrial units, when benchmarked against peers, could justify multiples of perhaps 1.3 and 2 respectively, suggesting a combined 24 billion euro value. The biggest question is the autonomous driving division. Value that at a tech-style 10 times 2020 sales, and it could be worth 17 billion euros. Applying Continental’s own 0.6 times multiple to the rump auto business does get you to an enterprise value of 49 billion euros, or 45 billion euros less debt.

There are challenges. Separating the automotive unit from its autonomous counterpart may weaken the core business and destroy value. Still, the more Continental’s lowly valuation comes under the spotlight, the harder it will be to resist a breakup. (By Neil Unmack)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Hardware chain owner struggles to go against grain read more

Trip.com books 996 culture a one-way ticket L1N2US033

Theme park deal rollercoaster takes downward lurch read more

Wynn finds an ace in $1.7 bln property sale read more

Electric vehicles run over ethanol and gas L4N2UQ42O

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok