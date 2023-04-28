













NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If investors are worried that stresses at First Republic Bank (FRC.N) will hurt other lenders, they aren’t showing it. Stocks of regional U.S. banks are generally faring well despite fears that the San Francisco-based lender might fail. As the government and the private sector mull a rescue, the market’s composure buys precious time for reaching a deal.

The difference between now and March, when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank crumpled, is marked. While First Republic lost 30% of its value on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Bank exchange-traded fund (IAT.P) closed with a 0.7% gain. SVB’s collapse, by comparison, dragged the fund 14% lower on March 13.

SVB raised the risk of sector-wide contagion, prompting fast regulatory action. Yet First Republic’s problems are happening more gradually. Federal officials have stopped short of a public rescue, and are instead coordinating talks with financial firms to craft a private-sector lifeline. Judging by the calm elsewhere, they have no need to rush. (By Ben Winck)

