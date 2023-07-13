LONDON, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carrefour’s (CARR.PA) 1 billion euros acquisition of smaller rival Cora could be seen as a consequence of the French group’s ability to navigate rocketing inflation. The all-cash deal gives the grocer a footprint it was lacking in northern France and is based on a decent multiple - with the enterprise value at 5.5 times the target’s 2022 EBITDA, slightly lower than Carrefour’s 5.9 times.

It will give the combined company a near 23% share of the fragmented and competitive French market, consolidating Carrefour’s leadership on its home turf. Carrefour shares rose 1% on the news. The cash needed for the deal shows Carrefour is benefitting from its decision to freeze or cut prices last year on hundreds of items, in order to keep customers coming to its hyper- or supermarkets.

The Cora deal may sound like bitter news for shareholders and creditors of Casino (CASP.PA), the debt-ridden smaller supermarket operator that will choose this week between two competing offers - for roughly the same 1 billion euros amount of the Carrefour-Cora deal - from billionaires Daniel Kretinsky and Xavier Niel. Five years ago, Carrefour and Casino had begun tentative talks for a possible merger that ultimately collapsed.

If anything, Cora’s acquisition will make Carrefour a more attractive target. And - considering investors’ subdued enthusiasm - roughly for the same, non-inflationary price. (By Pierre Briançon)

