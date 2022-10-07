













NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. job market is still hot, and that could be a weakness. The unemployment rate in September was a healthy 3.5%, according to the Labor Department on Friday, a decline from the 3.7% jobless rate in August. Wages ticked up as well, rising 0.3%. This shows some strength in the economy, just as Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell furiously hikes interest rates to fight inflation. A workforce reckoning is in making.

Retailer trends offer a window into what could happen. As interest rates have risen rapidly, making people feel less wealthy, consumers have pulled back on their buying. Corporate America was caught off guard with a sudden change in demand. That left the likes of Walmart (WMT.N), Target (TGT.N) and Nike (NKE.N) stuck with a glut of merchandise.

After staffing up to meet the challenges of the pandemic, businesses may find that their payroll is similarly overstocked. Unlike flogging inventory though, companies might find it easier to chop an excess workforce. (By Jennifer Saba)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

ByteDance might deserve its most-watched status read more

Peloton races tough economic cycle read more

Credit Suisse’s wayward debt is a bet for the bold read more

China battery maker debut is weaker than it looks read more

Mizuho’s fintech punt would overdo optimism read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.