













WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Republicans are firing from the hip when it comes to corporate boycotts. Conservative Americans’ changing beer habits may have contributed to Bud Light being pulled from its spot as the number one beer in the United States for the first time in more than two decades. But political boycotters could be shooting themselves in the foot.

Republican congressional members including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have all lashed out after Anheuser-Busch Inbev's (ABI.BR) marketers sent personalized beer cans to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In May, Bud Light sales dropped a quarter compared to the same month last year, consulting companies Bump Williams and NielsenIQ said Wednesday. Similar blowback from conservative politicians has befallen Target (TGT.N) after the $61 billion superstore sold LGBTQ-themed wares.

The trouble is that AB InBev's donations to Republican campaigns last year were quadruple what it gave to Democratic ones, according to OpenSecrets. Constellation Brands (STZ.N), which sells the beer that unseated Bud, more often backs Democrats. Target, meanwhile, also spent more on Republicans than Democrats in four of the last five years. As conservatives encourage consumption based on political views, they may in some cases pull cash from their own pockets. (By Ben Winck)

