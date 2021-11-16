Cosmetics M&A at a cruelty-free price

A model applies makeup backstage at Harlem Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2VJP9HSIQB

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blank-check firm Waldencast Acquisition (WALD.O) is slapping on a double layer of cosmetics M&A. The special-purpose acquisition company said on Monday that it plans to merge with two skincare and makeup brands in a $1.2 billion deal, creating a company led by L'Oréal (OREP.PA) and Procter & Gamble (PG.N) veteran Michel Brousset. Milk Makeup creates vegan, cruelty-free products, while Obagi is a physician-dispensed brand popular with dermatologists.

Natural products without animal testing are hardly a novelty; younger consumers practically expect them. And the industry is teeming with rivals read more . But the beauty trade has room for insurgent brands. Unilever (ULVR.L), Procter & Gamble and L’Oreal together had just 25% of the market in 2020, and their share has dropped since 2015, according to Euromonitor International data cited by Waldencast. Milk and Obagi are forecast to increase their combined revenue almost 20% next year.

The deal moreover values the new business at 16.5 times the company’s projections for 2023 adjusted EBITDA, compared to L’Oreal and Estée Lauder’s (EL.N) 25 times, per Refinitiv data. That makes it a punt on attractive growth, without an ugly price. (By Sharon Lam)

