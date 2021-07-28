Cost control gives Barclays edge over Deutsche

Barclays CEO Jes Staley attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays (BARC.L) offers a better hedge against a trading slump than Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). The German lender on Wednesday abandoned its absolute cost target, meaning Chief Executive Christian Sewing will likely need top-line growth to hit his profitability goals. Greater efficiency should give Barclays CEO Jes Staley a lead.

Sharply lower provisions and a robust performance by their respective investment banks helped both lenders bounce back from last year’s pandemic-induced nose-dive. Though second-quarter revenue at Deutsche’s fixed income unit fell 11% from the same period of last year, it held up better than Wall Street rivals. Meanwhile, higher advisory fees lifted the investment banking division’s quarterly pre-tax profit to 1 billion euros, up 7% year-on-year. It was a similar story at Barclays, where booming M&A fees made up for less-frantic trading in bonds and equities.

The robust performance prompted Sewing to abandon his target of capping Deutsche’s costs at 16.7 billion euros next year. Instead, the German lender will limit expenses to 70% of income. That indicates new-found confidence that Sewing’s turnaround of Deutsche is paying off. And it gives him greater scope to boost pay for bankers who bring in more business.

Deutsche will need plenty more revenue. Assuming analysts’ cost projections are accurate, the bank needs to generate 25.6 billion euros in revenue next year to hit Sewing’s efficiency target and beat his threshold for an 8% return on tangible equity. That represents a hefty 2 billion euros more revenue than analysts currently expect. As post-pandemic activity in capital markets returns to more normal levels, such optimism may prove misplaced.

By contrast, Barclays reckons that forecast costs of roughly 13.9 billion pounds this year should remain relatively constant. That gives Staley a cushion: even if revenue next year is flat from the 21.3 billion pounds that analysts expect this year, Barclays can earn a 10% ROTE, according to Breakingviews calculations which assume bad debt charges of 1.6 billion pounds and a 19% tax rate.

Deutsche shares trade 55% below the bank’s tangible book value per share, while Barclays is at a 38% discount, suggesting that investors suspect both banks will struggle to sustain their performance. If revenue disappoints, better cost control will continue to give Staley the edge.

