The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

HONG KONG, April 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In “America Second”, Isaac Stone Fish lays into executives who suck up to Beijing. He and Pete Sweeney discuss how politics and economics are forcing U.S. companies to reframe their approach, what legislations might be in the pipeline, and whether military conflict is inevitable.

