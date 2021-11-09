Skip to main content
Couch-potato habits help Roblox

A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kids are back in school, but they haven’t stopped using Roblox (RBLX.N). The company said revenue hit $509 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from the same period in 2020. Unlike the decline in the use of at-home exercise contraptions from Peloton Interactive (PTON.O), some pandemic habits are sticking around.

Roblox, which enables users to create and play games, went public in March. Shares soared 43% on their debut . Since then, though, the worry has been that younger gamers would be less keen to tune in – and zone out – once they could meet friends in person.

Monday's report punctured that theory. Shares surged more than 35% the next day, pegging the company’s $59 billion enterprise value at almost 22 times estimated sales, almost four times the multiple attached to video-game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to Refinitiv data. Meantime Peloton’s investors have wiped 40% off its value since last week's earnings report read more . Certain habits may be harder to break than others. Also, when someone heads out, unlike a Peloton bike their video games go with them on their phone. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

