Couch-potato habits help Roblox
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kids are back in school, but they haven’t stopped using Roblox (RBLX.N). The company said revenue hit $509 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from the same period in 2020. Unlike the decline in the use of at-home exercise contraptions from Peloton Interactive (PTON.O), some pandemic habits are sticking around.
Roblox, which enables users to create and play games, went public in March. Shares soared 43% on their debut . Since then, though, the worry has been that younger gamers would be less keen to tune in – and zone out – once they could meet friends in person.
Monday's report punctured that theory. Shares surged more than 35% the next day, pegging the company’s $59 billion enterprise value at almost 22 times estimated sales, almost four times the multiple attached to video-game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to Refinitiv data. Meantime Peloton’s investors have wiped 40% off its value since last week's earnings report read more . Certain habits may be harder to break than others. Also, when someone heads out, unlike a Peloton bike their video games go with them on their phone. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Bayer’s surprise recovery is planted in poor soil read more
Russian IPO investors are reassuringly selective read more
Nextdoor sets out stall as the anti-metaverse read more
Rogers chairman tightens his grip read more
Inmarsat deal gives private equity partial win read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.