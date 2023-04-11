Counting the cost of the US-China chip war : podcast
HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Six months into Washington’s sweeping export restrictions on semiconductors, Chinese and global chipmakers including TSMC are navigating the fallout. In this Exchange podcast, author Chris Miller talks about the fight for the critical technology and how Beijing may retaliate.
