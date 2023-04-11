Counting the cost of the US-China chip war : podcast

Semicon China trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai
A man visits Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Six months into Washington’s sweeping export restrictions on semiconductors, Chinese and global chipmakers including TSMC are navigating the fallout. In this Exchange podcast, author Chris Miller talks about the fight for the critical technology and how Beijing may retaliate.

Listen to the podcast

