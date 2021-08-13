Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Coupang loses investors on winding path to profit

Bom Kim, CEO of the e-commerce retailer Coupang, speaks at a warehouse in Seoul, South Korea, June 21, 2018. Picture taken June 21, 2018.

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coupang’s shoppers may be used to ultra-fast shipping, but investors waiting for the company to deliver a profit seem to be disappointed. South Korea’s $59 billion e-commerce darling reported a blistering 71% year-on-year increase in second-quarter revenue, to $4.5 billion. Operating losses also quintupled, however, to $515 million.

A fire at one of Coupang’s fulfillment centers was mostly to blame. Even after stripping out one-off costs, though, its adjusted EBITDA margin worsened to negative 2.7%, from negative 2.2% over the same stretch in 2020.

Chief Executive Bom Kim, who has drawn glowing comparisons to Amazon (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos, is splurging on groceries and food delivery. Investments in those two units alone accounted for almost the entire adjusted EBITDA loss. After an 8% fall on Thursday, Coupang shares are now trading below their $35 initial public offering price in March. Given the Amazon analogy, it’s a little soon to be running out of patience. (by Robyn Mak)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam

