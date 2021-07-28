Covid boost offers GSK’s Walmsley Elliott relief

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) Emma Walmsley is getting a little help in her battle with Elliott Advisors from Covid-19. Earlier this month the activist demanded that the UK-based group’s chief executive reapply for her job , saying she lacks the experience to run a large drugmaker. Yet GSK’s results on Wednesday showed sales rebounding quickly from last year, beating analyst forecasts by 7%.

The Covid-19 lift is unexpected. After all, GSK has so far failed to produce an effective vaccine on its own. But it made 258 million pounds in the three months ending June by offering its adjuvant technology, which makes vaccines more effective, to other groups. Those sales, along with a new antibody called sotrovimab, could boost GSK earnings per share by as much as 6% this year, it reckons. Compare that with peer AstraZeneca (AZN.L), which was quick to roll out a vaccine but has since been embroiled in a legal spat with the European Union. How long GSK’s Covid-19 boost lasts isn’t clear. But for someone in Walmsley’s position, any good news is welcome. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Man Group looks cheap read more

BHP falls into cash-burning Ring of Fire read more

Dueling grill makers serve their IPOs rare read more

Singapore’s GIC looks for lab rat liquidity read more

Just Eat Takeaway’s activist has a full plate read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic