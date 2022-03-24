LONDON, March 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic continues to shape business and policy around the world. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate a possible 21 bln euro bid for city-centre warehouses, the relaxing of restrictions in Hong Kong, and a recent conflab of M&A advisers in New Orleans.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan, @peter_tl on Twitter

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.



Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.