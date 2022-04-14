1 minute read
Covid shuts down China, Baltic lessons for Germany: podcast
LONDON, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Shanghai grapples with a coronavirus outbreak and almost one-third of the country’s population is under lockdown, Breakingviews columnists discuss the impact on China’s economy in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, tiny Lithuania shows European countries how to give up Russian gas.
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)
