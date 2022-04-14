Workers in protective suits work inside a makeshift nucleic acid testing laboratory, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China April 11, 2022. Picture taken April 11, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. - RC2SKT9T7REE

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Shanghai grapples with a coronavirus outbreak and almost one-third of the country’s population is under lockdown, Breakingviews columnists discuss the impact on China’s economy in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, tiny Lithuania shows European countries how to give up Russian gas.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own. Refiles to update link.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.