Cox: How Greta can transition from blah blah blah

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Greta Thunberg did it again. At the Youth4Climate event in Milan last week, ahead of a meeting of global leaders to chart the course of the COP26 climate summit next month in Scotland, the young Swedish climate activist stole the headlines. In a speech that went viral, she mocked every corporate boss and investor brandishing an ESG PowerPoint, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden and other sloganeering politicians for their lack of action in fighting climate change.

“Build back better. Blah, blah blah. Green economy. Blah, blah, blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah,” she said, with her characteristic deadpan delivery, days before the pre-COP26 summit overseen by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government got underway. “This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.”

Ouch, again, from Thunberg. She has a point. And her words count – even the blah, blah, blahs. The 18-year-old has successfully converted millions of her cohorts to become single-issue activists. And Thunberg’s words lent vigour to protests in the normally docile streets of the Lombard capital which required a phalanx of police in riot gear wielding thick polycarbonate plastic shields.

Young’uns have every right to be pissed off at baby boomers for having spent the past 30-plus years spoiling the atmosphere, driving hot-rods and burning coal to power televisions, leaving the kids with the cleanup. But intergenerational resentment won’t stop the planet from frying. Thunberg has an extraordinary opportunity to use her global platform to speed along the energy transition by going nuclear. Not metaphorically - actually.

Look no further than the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report, released in the mid-August doldrums, which warned that the world’s aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will fall short without embracing nuclear power. It’s an extraordinary conclusion that challenges the radical-chic consensus in much of the developed world, including G7 nations like Germany, Japan and Italy, host of last week’s event, against nuclear.

Yet the science is hard to deny. As the IPCC points out, over the past half century, nukes helped to reduce global emissions of carbon dioxide by about 74 gigatons, or the equivalent of two years’ worth of total global energy-related emissions. The only cleaner source, in carbon terms anyway, is hydropower. Global demand for energy is going to increase, particularly as economies that have not had access to it develop, and “time is running out to rapidly transform the global energy system,” the IPCC report argues. While wind and solar power capacity is surging, there’s a compelling argument for a stable zero-carbon alternative.

Which makes it sort of surprising that there seems to be no mention of nukes in the concluding recommendations from last week’s “Youth Driving Ambition” powwow where Thunberg made her blah blah blah speech. The group’s key messages are worthy, including meaningful participation of younger voices, particularly those in emerging economies and from marginalised groups.

They are also calling for enhanced environmental transparency and accountability of non-state actors, greater disclosure in finance flows, an “urgent, holistic, diversified and inclusive energy transition by 2030” and the abolition of the fossil fuels industry by 2030. These are all noble suggestions. But without concrete policy recommendations, they also risk becoming, well, a bit blah, blah, blah.

Thunberg herself has been relatively mute on the question despite hailing from Sweden, a country that derives some 40% of its electricity from splitting atoms. Two years ago, she said she was personally opposed to nuclear power, calling it “extremely dangerous, expensive and time consuming”. But she also nodded to the IPCC’s suggestion that it could be part of the solution to climate change. “Let’s leave that debate until we start looking at the full picture,” she concluded, effectively punting the matter.

It’s time to resume that debate. While it’s true that the negative externalities of a nuclear mishap are huge – think Chernobyl or Fukushima – the IPCC notes that the technology has improved greatly since those facilities were commissioned. “Recent advancements in nuclear fuel design improve the safety and economic performance of existing reactors,” the UN body wrote in August. Small modular reactors, in particular, embrace “a design and manufacture approach that takes advantage of their small size to integrate transformative safety features”.

This is not to say converting to nukes, and mothballing coal and gas fired power plants, would be easy. Even if safety levels have improved, more research is needed into what are called “Generation IV” systems, including gas- and lead-cooled fast reactors, and those using molten salt, sodium and what is called supercritical-water as coolants. And widespread adoption of nuclear power raises thorny questions around the potential proliferation of nuclear weapons and waste disposal (cue the jokes about Elon Musk sending spent fuel rods to Mars).

But this is where Thunberg and her followers can help. By issuing a robust, public recognition of the potential for next-generation nuclear technology to replace the hydrocarbons that are still being burned and sending profits to contentious regimes like Russia or Saudi Arabia, Thunberg and her youthful acolytes are in a position to remove some of the long-held stigmas that are holding back the clearest option to decarbonise the planet. That’s a far cry from blah, blah, blah.

