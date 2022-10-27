













LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After years of botched strategies, Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has finally hit the nail on the head. Chief Executive Ulrich Körner is raising $4 billion of capital to fund redundancies and roughly halve risk-weighted assets in the investment bank. Yet ongoing heavy losses, and low 2025 profit targets, imply a messy few years ahead.

Körner’s new plan, unveiled on Thursday, involves winding down about $25 billion of investment banking risk-weighted assets. He’s also in exclusive talks with Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and PIMCO about selling the securitisation business, which bundles and slices mortgages for credit investors. That means investment banking could fall to 18% of group risk-weighted assets by 2025, compared with one-third now and 30% at rival UBS (UBSG.S). It could fall even further if Credit Suisse eventually hives off the carved-out dealmaking business it is rebranding as CS First Boston, under former Citigroup (C.N) rainmaker Michael Klein.

Those moves solve the central problem that has plagued Credit Suisse for years, and which former CEOs Thomas Gottstein and Tidjane Thiam failed to answer. The bank had a volatile, blowup-prone trading and dealmaking business with minimal relevance to the core wealth unit. By axing investment-bank assets, Körner should improve the valuation over time.

Also helpful is his plan to cut roughly $2.5 billion of costs, including reducing the number of group employees in 2025 by 9,000. And rather than slowly eking out these changes until he can afford to pay for them, Körner is tapping investors including Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) for the money up front, with a view to getting most of the restructuring done between now and the end of 2024.

That ambitious timeline arguably raises the risk of a misstep, potentially explaining part of the company’s 12% share-price fall on Thursday. The group’s third-quarter results also contained plenty of nasties that could have spooked investors. A massive writedown on deferred tax assets pushed it to a $4 billion loss, which boosted the amount of capital Körner had to raise.

Even scarier was the fact that some depositors and wealth clients pulled funds from the bank in early October, when social-media rumours swirled about its solvency. The deposit outflow saw Credit Suisse breach liquidity requirements set by regulators of its legal subsidiaries. The problem has subsided, but the group revealed that its liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of its ability to meet cash outflows, averaged 154% in the month to Oct. 25 compared with 192% on Sept. 30.

The final hitch is that Körner is only gunning for a meagre 8% return on tangible equity by 2025, after stripping out the assets he is ditching. That’s below a cost of equity of 10% or more, and looks puny compared with the historic double-digit returns of its core wealth and Swiss businesses. The whole point of Körner’s strategy is to get investors to focus on those units, which are the jewel in the bank’s crown. It could be years before they start shining again.

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

loading

CONTEXT NEWS

Credit Suisse on Oct. 27 said it would raise around 4 billion Swiss francs of fresh capital to fund a new strategy, which involves roughly halving the risk-weighted assets in investment banking and slashing 2.5 billion Swiss francs of costs by 2025.

The first stage of the equity hike will see investors including Saudi National Bank buy new shares for just under 1.9 billion Swiss francs, at a 6% discount to the volume-weighted average price between Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

The second stage involves a roughly 2 billion Swiss franc rights issue, underwritten by Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Société Générale, which will be priced at a 32% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP).

Separately, Credit Suisse unveiled a 4 billion Swiss franc loss for the third quarter of 2022, which was mostly driven by a 3.7 billion Swiss franc writedown to the value of deferred tax assets, related to the new strategy.

Credit Suisse shares fell 6% to 4.47 Swiss francs as of 0722 GMT on Oct. 27.

Editing by George Hay and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.