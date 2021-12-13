Credit Suisse belatedly unwinds Asian fiefdom
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chair António Horta-Osório has wasted no time rationalising the bank’s outdated corporate structure. Making good on a promise made alongside a November strategy update, the Swiss lender on Monday appointed Francesco de Ferrari as its new global head of wealth management. His purview will include Asian private banking, which previously sat under regional boss Helman Sitohang, along with the local investment bank.
It’s a sensible move. The old structure, designed by former Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, arguably made it harder for risk managers in Switzerland to keep track of goings-on in the far-flung region. Tightening up compliance is a key general priority given the collapse of clients like Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. One question is whether De Ferrari is the right person to lead Credit Suisse’s most important business. His tenure in charge of Australian wealth manager AMP was hardly a success read more . Still, at least he won’t have to navigate a byzantine regional sprawl. (By Liam Proud)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Alibaba's chip snub is blessing in disguise read more
Big Four’s advisory boom eases breakup pain read more
Deutsche’s DWS snafu strengthens case for sale read more
Securitas’ $3.2 bln U.S. deal locks in safe return read more
Australia drags fintech into regulatory future read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.