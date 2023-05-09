













ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swiss authorities hailed the state-backed rescue of the stricken lender by UBS as a commercial solution that will be light on domestic taxpayers. Banking professor and former SNB official Urs Birchler tells The Exchange podcast why the quick fix is far from ideal.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @LJucca on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.