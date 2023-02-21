













LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The conventional wisdom in banking is that there is no right way to respond when clients are pulling their money. Axel Lehmann is learning that lesson anew. Reuters reported on Monday that financial regulator Finma is reviewing remarks the Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) chair made in a punishing period late last year. He said in early December that outflows during October, mainly in wealth management, had “completely flattened out”, “partially reversed” and “basically stopped”. Fourth-quarter earnings, however, said they’d stabilised but not yet reversed.

Lehmann’s comments may leave him sufficient wiggle room. He could argue that the outflows had indeed stabilised when he spoke, but then deteriorated again afterwards. And proving an intent to mislead may be difficult.

Either way, the usual argument for speaking up is to counteract negative rumours, which in Credit Suisse’s case swirled on social media. The typical counterpoint is that customers can take fright at anything that sounds like a liquidity problem, even if it’s explicitly denied. Lehmann’s experience flags another danger: successfully soothe customers and investors, and you could be accused of misleading them. Credit Suisse’s 6% share fall after the Reuters report suggests that silence might have been a better guard against both risks. (By Liam Proud)

