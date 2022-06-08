The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Profit warnings are becoming a tradition at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S). The $17 billion Zurich-based group on Wednesday told investors that it expected to report a loss in the second quarter, citing weak results in investment banking businesses like debt trading and underwriting. Credit Suisse’s shares fell by 5%. Unfortunately for under-pressure Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the pain is far from over.

The Swiss bank’s historically strong investment banking businesses, such as credit trading and leveraged finance, are suffering from rising interest rates, while Chinese lockdowns have whacked Asian wealth management. That means Gottstein has nothing steady to fall back on while he shrinks other businesses like prime broking. And it’s hard to see what could get better. Rising corporate bond yields will be bad for debt trading and underwriting, and the Asian private banking opportunity may have been overhyped. Plus Credit Suisse’s capital buffers are thinner than they look. Citigroup analysts reckon Wednesday’s profit warning is Gottstein’s fourth in the last five quarters. There may be more to come. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Toxic coalmining buyout shows signs of age read more

JetBlue makes winning Spirit painful

Meituan is having its cake and eating it too read more

Microsoft micromanages tech jitters read more

Ant’s board revamp is a promising sign of rehab read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.