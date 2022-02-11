An official game ball sits on the field during the NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals in San Diego, California October 3, 2010. The National Football League added pink to their Sunday games to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some 100 million Americans will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. That means 200 million eyeballs on the 30 second spots that are going for as much as $7 million a pop, a record, according to NBC Universal. Among them are three cryptocurrency firms, Coinbase Global (COIN.O), Crypto.com and FTX. If history is any guide, that’s an ominous sign.

In 2000, roughly a dozen dotcom firms took out Super Bowl ads. About half went bankrupt within two years, including the iconic Pets.com nine months later. Those spots averaged $2.1 million, says Ad Age. Adjust for inflation, and that’s $3.5 million, or half the price some firms are paying this year.

The good news is that some of the crypto firms are on stronger footing. Coinbase might earn $1.7 billion this year, according to Refinitiv figures. But crypto, like the dotcom boom, is based on speculation. If there are any signs of overexuberance read more , perhaps buying the Super Bowl spot is the most concerning one.(Robert Cyran)

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Pranav Kiran