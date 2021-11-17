Crypto park deal has winner’s curse
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cryptocurrencies have arrived at the ballpark. Crypto.com, a Singapore firm that allows users to buy, sell and pay with cryptocurrencies, is paying $700 million over 20 years to slap its name on Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to two people familiar with the deal. At $35 million a year, that’s among the priciest deals ever.
It’s possible it makes sense for now. Crypto-platforms have quite a few competitors, and some of them are very valuable. Crypto.com is private, but rival Coinbase Global (COIN.O) is worth $89 billion. Publicity might lead to snowballing popularity before valuable dominance in the market is cemented.
Still it turns out that stadium naming has a pretty poor batting average. A baseball stadium in Houston, once named after defunct company Enron, now carries the label of juice-maker Minute Maid. The home of the Philadelphia Flyers, previously Wachovia Center, is aptly named the Wells Fargo Center. Even Staples is scrapping by in a paperless world. So splashing a corporate logo on a sports stadium may be relatively fleeting. Hubris, however, is eternal. (By Robert Cyran)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Swedish gaming giant hits familiar legal pitfall read more
Diageo market share ambition implies stock party read more
SSE hands Elliott some logical blowback read more
Polish locker group fails to deliver read more
Housing boom pops Aussie lender’s bubbly multiple read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.