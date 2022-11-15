













NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire exposed the vulnerabilities of a vast, unregulated world of digital finance. Rivals like Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire hope to prove there’s a safer side of crypto worth saving. He presents his case in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast

