













NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For regulators, procrastination is sometimes the best strategy. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler might be feeling a little heat after a federal court on Wednesday said his agency has 10 days to explain why it has yet to make clear how existing securities laws apply to digital assets.

Cryptocurrency-exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O) filed a so-called request for rulemaking last July, yet Gensler still won't say whether the SEC sees ether, the second-largest digital currency, as a security - let alone more niche assets. But he has taken several enforcement actions against crypto firms alleging that they are selling unregistered securities, and the SEC is considering suing Coinbase. So it's understandable the exchange run by Brian Armstrong would want some clarity.

Think from Gensler's perspective, though, and there's little upside in breaking the silence. Accept that digital assets are not securities after all, and he would look foolish for not saying so sooner. Yet state definitively that they are securities, and Gensler would have to show his reasoning, opening the SEC up to more costly legal battles that it could lose.

Meanwhile, with no firm decision either way, the agency can keep firing off enforcement actions, which will continue to provoke howls of inconsistent behavior. Complain as they may, Gensler's foes may just have to accept that sometimes, no answer is an answer. (By Anita Ramaswamy)

