A small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Terra unravelled while $75 bln Tether wobbled. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why reforming stablecoins which are supposedly linked to the dollar could dent their allure. Also, the Wall Street firm’s vacation offering is unlikely to benefit staff.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Sharon Lam

