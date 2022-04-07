SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S,. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Outspoken political and business leaders are making big moves. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why Twitter may have reaped the benefits from Elon Musk’s investment and how French President Emmanuel Macron needs to work hard to win over voters.

Listen to the podcast

