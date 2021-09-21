Breakingviews
Cutting staff without tears
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mergers often help companies increase profit by firing workers. But sometimes a wonky labor market does the unpleasant bit for them. Take U.S. Bancorp’s (USB.N) $8 billion deal with rival lender MUFG Union Bank read more , for example. Chief Executive Andrew Cecere on Tuesday pledged chunky cost savings but says he won’t cut front-line bank staff.
Now is a good time to make such promises. The U.S. labor market unusually displays both elevated unemployment and a shortage of available workers. Among financial firms, the 362,000 unfilled posts at the end of July was the highest in a decade. The number of employees who quit is running about a fifth above the monthly average since the beginning of 2011.
That means companies can reduce staffing levels more quickly than usual simply by declining to replace people who leave. U.S. Bancorp may be able to close branches without firing anyone. Since the mismatch applies to other industries too , it creates a rare window for inking deals that please shareholders without spooking workers and the politicians they vote for. (By John Foley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Airline antitrust baggage read more
Google hearts New York City read more
Uber’s profitability rides on Eats read more
Bond buyers give Britain some green advertising read more
Shell’s U.S. exit gives investors a sugar rush read more
U.S. air reopening better late than never read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.