Cutting staff without tears

Desks sit empty inside the Grand Army of the Republic Building as employees continue to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Detroit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mergers often help companies increase profit by firing workers. But sometimes a wonky labor market does the unpleasant bit for them. Take U.S. Bancorp’s (USB.N) $8 billion deal with rival lender MUFG Union Bank read more , for example. Chief Executive Andrew Cecere on Tuesday pledged chunky cost savings but says he won’t cut front-line bank staff.

Now is a good time to make such promises. The U.S. labor market unusually displays both elevated unemployment and a shortage of available workers. Among financial firms, the 362,000 unfilled posts at the end of July was the highest in a decade. The number of employees who quit is running about a fifth above the monthly average since the beginning of 2011.

That means companies can reduce staffing levels more quickly than usual simply by declining to replace people who leave. U.S. Bancorp may be able to close branches without firing anyone. Since the mismatch applies to other industries too , it creates a rare window for inking deals that please shareholders without spooking workers and the politicians they vote for. (By John Foley)

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez