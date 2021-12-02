Dan Loeb swats away activist with heavy hand
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dan Loeb, the billionaire activist calling for change at Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), has fended off his own mini-revolt. Shareholders in Third Point Investors (TPOGu.L), a UK-listed trust that owns a stake in Loeb’s main fund, roundly rejected a move by uppity shareholder Asset Value Investors to throw a Third Point employee, Josh Targoff, off the board. It follows a spat in which AVI has lamented the discount at which Third Point Investors trades relative to its net asset value. In return, Loeb pooh-poohed AVI as a “gadfly” on Twitter.
Loeb’s victory is clear. Votes against the proposal numbered 30 million, versus just 9 million for it. Yet AVI argues that it was backed by a majority of independent shareholders, once the ballots of VoteCo, an independent body that holds 40% of the trust’s stock, are excluded. To be rid of his gadfly for good, Loeb will have to close the fund’s discount to its underlying worth, currently 13%. That said, with his main fund up a stellar 37.9% this year through October, AVI doesn’t have too much to grumble about. (By Neil Unmack)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Crown plays weak hand against Blackstone read more
Volkswagen channels its inner Henry Ford read more
Turkey spends money it doesn’t have read more
Bondholder rejection forces China developer’s hand read more
Salesforce and Twitter, together again read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.